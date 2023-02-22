New Mexico VA Hiring Fair

Hiring Fair

The New Mexico VA Medical Center will be holding a Hiring Fair on Saturday, March 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the main hospital located at 1501 San Pedro Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153, building 2.

To attend the Hiring Fair, applicants must first apply on USA Jobs to at least one of the job announcements listed below. Applicants meeting minimum qualifications for VA employment will receive an invitation to RSVP for the Hiring Fair. We ask that all applicants complete the RSVP form to confirm their appointment at the Hiring Fair. Potential job applicants arriving at the Hiring Fair without first applying on USA Jobs cannot be guaranteed an appointment.

The New Mexico VA Medical Center is hiring for the following positions. Click on the links for directions on how to apply.

Advanced Medical Support Assistant: http://bit.ly/3kaXEBB

Food Service Worker: http://bit.ly/3XE7U2T

Housekeeping Aid: http://bit.ly/3XAsYHH

Licensed Practical Nurse: http://bit.ly/3IuPyNr

Medical Support Assistant: http://bit.ly/3YXzyJ7

Nursing Assistant: http://bit.ly/3S8xsE6

Pharmacy Technician (Multiple Pay Grades): http://bit.ly/3k1cBpT

Pharmacy Technician (Pay Grade 6): http://bit.ly/3Kh2wj2

Police Officer: http://bit.ly/3IvM3p0

Psychologist: http://bit.ly/3EdJBC0

Registered Nurse: http://bit.ly/3XAulpP

Social Worker: http://bit.ly/3keIYkK

For questions about the Hiring Fair, please email the VA Human Resources Department at VISN22HRABQSSUTEAM@va.gov . Updated information will be posted to the New Mexico VA Healthcare System Website and New Mexico VA Healthcare System Facebook page.

For more information, please contact the New Mexico VA Medical Center Public Affairs office at 505-265-1711 ext. 6495 or 6217.