Veterans PACT Act Town Hall-Santa Fe

Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

When:

Mon. Mar 13, 2023, 6:00 am – 8:00 pm MT

Where:

Santa Fe Community College-Jemez Room

6401 Richards Ave.

Santa Fe , NM

Cost:

Free

Veterans: Join us Monday,  March 13 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Santa Fe Community College (Jemez Room)
for a special presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf,  Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while is service. See attached flyer for more information.

