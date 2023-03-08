Veterans PACT Act Town Hall-Santa Fe
Veterans PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Mon. Mar 13, 2023, 6:00 am – 8:00 pm MT
Where:
Santa Fe Community College-Jemez Room
6401 Richards Ave.
Santa Fe , NM
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Join us Monday, March 13 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Santa Fe Community College (Jemez Room)
for a special presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while is service. See attached flyer for more information.