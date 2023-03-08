Veterans PACT Act Town Hall- Roswell
PACT Act
When:
Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
National Guard Armory
1 W. Earl Cummings Loop
Roswell , NM
Cost:
Free
Veterans: Join us Monday, March 30, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm at the National Guard Armory
for a special presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while is service. See attached flyer for more information.