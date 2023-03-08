Skip to Content
Veterans PACT Act Town Hall- Roswell

PACT Act

When:

Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

National Guard Armory

1 W. Earl Cummings Loop

Roswell , NM

Cost:

Free

Veterans: Join us Monday,  March 30, 2023 from 10 am to 12 pm at the National Guard Armory
for a special presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits  and health care to Vietnam, Gulf,  Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while is service. See attached flyer for more information.

