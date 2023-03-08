Veterans PACT Act Town Hall-Ruidoso
PACT Act
When:
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 9:30 am – 11:30 am MT
Where:
Inn of the Mountain Gods Mescalero Meeting Rm. B.D.F
287 Carrizo Canyon Rd.
Mescalero , NM
Cost:
Free
Join us for a special town hall presentation about he new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to toxic substances while in service.
Town Hall meeting will take place at the Inn of the Mountain Gods (Mescalero Meeting Room B.D.F. on Thursday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. See attached for more information.See more events