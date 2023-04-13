MyHealtheVet Workshop-Northwest Metro VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans on May 15, 2023, 8:30-2pm MST. Learn how to register for an Myhealth.va.gov account, login, refill medications, secure message your primary/speciality teams, request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Northwest Metro VA Clinic 1760 Grande Boulevard, Southeast Rio Rancho, NM 87124-1726
When:
Mon. May 15, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans on May 15, 2023, 8:30-2pm MST. Learn how to register for an Myhealth.va.gov account, login, refill medications, secure message your primary/speciality teams, request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.
Northwest Metro VA Clinic
1760 Grande Boulevard, Southeast
Rio Rancho, NM 87124-1726