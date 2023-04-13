My HealtheVet Workshop Durango VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans on May 15, 2023, 8:30-2pm MST. Learn how to register for an Myhealth.va.gov account, login, refill medications, secure message your primary/speciality teams, request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Durango VA Clinic 1970 East Third Avenue, Suite 102 Durango, CO 81301-5025
When:
Tue. May 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
