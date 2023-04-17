My Healthevet Workshop-Farmington VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealth.va.gov training session on May 24th, 2023 8:30am- 2:30pm MST. Our team will teach you how to register for an account, login, refill medications, secure message primary/speciality teams, request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Farmington VA Clinic 3605 English Road Farmington, NM 87402-8303
