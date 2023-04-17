Skip to Content
My HealtheVet Workshop-Espanola/Taos VA Clinics

VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans on May 15, 2023, 8:30-2pm MST at the Espanola VA Clinic. Learn how to register for an Myhealth.va.gov account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me, navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account, refill/track your medications, secure message your primary/speciality teams, request your medical records and make, change or cancel your VA appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.

When:

Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT

Where:

Espanola VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

