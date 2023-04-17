My HealtheVet Workshop-Espanola/Taos VA Clinics
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Taos and Espanola region on May 15, 2023, from 8:30-2pm MST. Training will be held at the Espanola VA Clinic. Learn how to: Register for an account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me Navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account Refill and track your prescriptions Smessage your primary/speciality teams Request medical records and Make, change or cancel your VA appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Espanola VA Clinic 105 South Coronado Avenue Espanola, NM 87532-2862
When:
Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Taos and Espanola region on May 15, 2023, from 8:30-2pm MST. Training will be held at the Espanola VA Clinic. Learn how to:
- Register for an account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me
- Navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account
- Refill and track your prescriptions
- Smessage your primary/speciality teams
- Request medical records and
- Make, change or cancel your VA appointments.
Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.
Espanola VA Clinic
105 South Coronado Avenue
Espanola, NM 87532-2862