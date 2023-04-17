Skip to Content
My HealtheVet Workshop-Gallup VA Clinic

My HealtheVet Workshop. Gallup VA Clinic 2075 South NM Hwy 602 Gallup, NM 87301. May 19th 2023 at 8:30am-2:30pm MST.

VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Gallup region on May 19th, 2023, from 8:30am-2:30pm MST. Training will be held at the Gallup VA Clinic. Learn how to: Register for an account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me Navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account Refill and track your prescriptions Smessage your primary/speciality teams Request medical records and Make, change or cancel your VA appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.

When:

Fri. May 19, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT

Where:

Gallup VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Gallup region on May 19th, 2023, from 8:30am-2:30pm MST. Training will be held at the Gallup VA Clinic. Learn how to:

  • Register for an account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me
  • Navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account
  • Refill and track your prescriptions
  • Smessage your primary/speciality teams
  • Request medical records and
  • Make, change or cancel your VA appointments.
  • Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.

Galup VlA Clinic
2075 South NM Hwy 602
Gallup, NM 87301

