My HealtheVet Workshop-Truth or Consequences VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Truth or Consequences region on July 11th, 2023, from 8:30am-2:30pm MST. Training will be held at the Gallup VA Clinic. Learn how to: Register for an account, get assistance for Login.gov or ID.me Navigate your MyHealth.va.gov account Refill and track your prescriptions Smessage your primary/speciality teams Request medical records and Make, change or cancel your VA appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Truth or Consequences VA Clinic 1960 North Date Street Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-3701
When:
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT
Cost:
Free
