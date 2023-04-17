My HealtheVet Workshop-Silver City VA Clinic
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Artesia region on June 30th, 2023, from 8:30-2:30pm MST. Learn how to... Register for an Myhealth.va.gov account. Get assistance with Login.gov or ID.me. Login, refill medications. Secure message your primary/speciality teams. Request medical records and manage appointments. Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment. Silver City VA Clinic 2950 Leslie Road Silver City, NM 880061-7212
When:
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA will be hosting a MyHealtheVet workshop for Veterans in the Silver City region on June 30th, 2023, from 8:30-2:30pm MST. Learn how to...
- Register for an Myhealth.va.gov account.
- Get assistance with Login.gov or ID.me.
- Login, refill medications.
- Secure message your primary/speciality teams.
- Request medical records and manage appointments.
Walk-ins are welcome or call 505-265-1711 x3115 to schedule an appointment.
Silver City VA Clinic
2950 Leslie Road
Silver City, NM 880061-7212