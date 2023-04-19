Native American Training Institute Veterans Symposium Honoring Our Brave Warriors (Isleta Resort & Casino Conference Center)

Veterans, Service Members and Dependents are invited and encouraged to attend this two-day symposium to ensure veterans have access to the many benefits, entitlements and services provided by NM Department of Veterans Services, Veterans Administration and Indian Health Services. Veterans will have the opportunity to voice their issues, concerns and needs directly to government officials, agencies and service providers to make certain their questions are adequately addressed.

When: Fri. Apr 21, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:30 pm MT Where: Isleta Resort & Casino Conference Center 11000 Broadway Blvd SE Albuquerque , NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

1. Medical and Healthcare Services: PACT ACT, PTSD, Suicide, Opioid Overdose

2. On-site assistance in filing for VA and State benefits;

3. Entrepreneurship: Business start ups, government contracting, etc.;

4. Vocational training, on-the-job training and other higher education opportunities;

5. Employment services and initiative;

6. Training and certification information for Veteran Service Officers;

7. Program and service opportunities exclusive to Women Veterans;

8. Promote and provide adequate healthcare needs and transportation services in

rural communities.

Registration is required so that we have an accurate head count for the luncheon.