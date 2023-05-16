Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Paraje PACT Act Town Hall Meeting

Join us for our next PACT ACT Town Hall Meeting June 9th, 11am-3pm at the Dancing Eagle Casino's Event Center in Paraje, NM 87007. For questions contact Christine at 505-552-5674

Presented by:
New Mexico VA Health Care System
Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office
New Mexico Department of Veteran Service

Sponsored by:
Pueblo of Laguna Benefits Services

When: June 9, 2023
Time: 11am - 3pm
Where: Dancing Eagle Event Center
167 Casa Blanca Rd I-40, (Exit 108)
Paraje, NM 87007

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service.

20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment eligibility list.

Guest speakers will be:
Robert McKenrick, Executive Director, NMVAHCS
Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS 

