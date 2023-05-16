Paraje PACT Act Town Hall Meeting

Join us for our next PACT ACT Town Hall Meeting June 9th, 11am-3pm at the Dancing Eagle Casino's Event Center in Paraje, NM 87007. For questions contact Christine at 505-552-5674

When: Fri. Jun 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Dancing Eagle Casino Event Center 167 Casa Blanca Rd I-40 Paraje , NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Presented by:

New Mexico VA Health Care System

Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office

New Mexico Department of Veteran Service

Sponsored by:

Pueblo of Laguna Benefits Services



A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service.



20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment eligibility list.



Guest speakers will be:

Robert McKenrick, Executive Director, NMVAHCS

Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office

Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS