Durango VA Clinic Community Outreach Clinic
The NMVAHCS Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Durango VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit our Durango VA Clinic and meet our staff.
When:
Fri. Jul 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
