Artesia VA Clinic-Community Outreach Event
VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Artesia VA Clinic on August 7th, from 9am-2pm. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff.
When:
Mon. Aug 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
