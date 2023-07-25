Trinidad PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Mount Carmel Wellness Center
911 Robinson Ave
Trinidad, CO
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors: please join us tomorrow for our Veteran Town Hall on July 26 from 10am to 2pm at the Mount Carmel Wellness Center. Join us for a presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War Veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment eligibility list.
- Learn more here http://VA.gov/PACT or 1-800-MYVA411
For questions or concerns contact: Raymond Odum, Las Animas County Veteran Service Officer at (719) 845-2589