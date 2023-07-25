Monthly Veteran Patient Orientation-VA Clinics

VA Community Based Outreach Clinic Veteran Patient Orientation Class Every third Tuesday of Every month at NM VA CBOC Clinics. No appointment required. Learn about your VA resources.

Are you new to VA or just need a refresher on your VA resources? Our VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics will have patient orientation every 3rd Tuesday of each month. No appointment required! In a live telehealth class setting, you’ll learn about key VA resources to better assist your health care needs.

List of all our NM VA Community Based Outreach Clinic locations:

Alamogordo VA Clinic 3199 N White Sands Boulevard, #D10 Alamogordo, NM 88310

Artesia VA Clinic 2410 W Main St Artesia, NM 88210

Durango VA Clinic 1970 E 3rd Ave, #102 Durango, CO 81301

Espanola VA Clinic 105 S Coronado Ave Espanola, NM 87532

Farmington VA Clinic 3605 English Rd Farmington, NM 87402

Gallup VA Clinic 2075 S. NM Hwy 602 Gallup, NM 87301

Las Vegas VA Clinic 624 University Ave, #300 Las Vegas, NM 87701

Northwest Metro VA Clinic 1760 Grande Blvd, SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Raton VA Clinic 1493 Whittier St Raton, NM 87740

Santa Fe VA Clinic 5152 Beckner Rd Santa Fe, NM 87505

Silver City VA Clinic 2950 Leslie Rd Silver City, NM 88061

Taos VA Clinic 1353 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur Taos, NM 87571

Truth or Consequences VA Clinic 1960 N Date St Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

All Veterans are welcome. Learn about VA health care and resources. No appointment needed, just drop in! Video orientation on 3rd Tues of each month @ 11:30 at CBOC's. For questions or concerns contact Lorraine Anslover at 505-265-1711 x3892

In addition, we will conduct patient orientation classes every week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at our main medical center 1501 San Pedro Dr, SE Albuquerque, NM 87108.

Park in the Veteran patient parking lots, and once you enter the main entrance, follow the signs to classroom 1A-100B (located directly behind Starbucks)