Veterans Benefits Festival in July
The Vet Fest celebrates the first anniversary of the PACT Act. At this event, staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits, enroll in VA Health Care, get screened for toxic exposures and more.
When:
Mon. Jul 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
NM Department of Veterans Services
4801 Indian School Rd.
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
