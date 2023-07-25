Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Benefits Festival in July

The Vet Fest celebrates the first anniversary of the PACT Act. At this event, staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits, enroll in VA Health Care, get screened for toxic exposures and more. 

When:

Mon. Jul 31, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

NM Department of Veterans Services

4801 Indian School Rd.

Albuquerque, NM

Cost:

Free

The Vet Fest celebrates the first anniversary of the PACT Act. At this event, staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits, enroll in VA Health Care, get screened for toxic exposures and more. 

See more events

Last updated: