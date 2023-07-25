Veterans Benefits Festival in July

COVID-19/COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available in the Albuquerque New Mexico VA Health Care facility's Drive Thru Clinic Mon-Fri 7:30 am to 3 pm (closed on holidays). Enter through the San Pedro Gate and follow the signs around the facility to Parade Ground Drive. Check with your local community outpatient VA Clinic for their vaccine availability and protocols.

Visit our vaccine information page

Flu vaccines are only available for Veterans at the New Mexico VA Health Care Facility's Drive Thru Clinic. Check with your local primary care or community outpatient VA Clinic for flu shot availability.