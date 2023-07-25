Santa Fe VA Clinic Community Outreach Clinic
VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Santa Fe VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff
When:
Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to the Santa Fe VA Clinic. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide, visit your clinic and meet our staff