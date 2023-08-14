Albuquerque Community Outreach Event
When:
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Bear Canyon Senior Center
4645 Pitt Street NE
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site September 7th, from 9am-2pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.