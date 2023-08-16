Bernalillo County Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Bernalillo County Senior Center
801 Rotary Park Road
Bernalillo, NM
Cost:
Free
