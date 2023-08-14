Wingate Community Outreach Event
New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site August 24th, from 10am-2pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.
When:
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Wingate High School
1737 Shush Drive
Wingate, NM
Cost:
Free
New Mexico VA health Care System's health Promotion Disease Prevention will be on site August 24th, from 10am-2pm to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and visit our clinic and meet our staff.See more events