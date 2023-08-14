Pinehill Community Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to you to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When: Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: Ramah Navajo Fair & Rodeo Indiana Service Rte 140/150 Ramah, NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

