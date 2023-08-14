Pinehill Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to you to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Ramah Navajo Fair & Rodeo
Indiana Service Rte 140/150
Ramah, NM
Cost:
Free
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to you to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.See more events