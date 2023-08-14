Skip to Content
Pinehill Community Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to you to share information learn about the many programs and services we provide. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff. 

When:

Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

Ramah Navajo Fair & Rodeo

Indiana Service Rte 140/150

Ramah, NM

Cost:

Free

Last updated: