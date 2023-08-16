Window Rock Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
AZ-264
St. Michaels
WIndow Rock, AZ
Cost:
Free
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.See more events