Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Window Rock Community Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When:

Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

AZ-264

St. Michaels

WIndow Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff. 

See more events

Last updated: