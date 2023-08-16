Cortex Community Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
VFW Post 5231
107 north chestnut Street
Cortez, CO
Cost:
Free
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.See more events