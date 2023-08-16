Durango Community Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming to your community. Any Veteran, their families, and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When: Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm MT Where: La Plata County Fairgrounds 2500 Main Ave Durango, CO Cost: Free Add to Calendar

