Men's Military Sexual Trauma Group

Veterans of all genders and from all types of backgrounds have experienced Military sexual trauma (MST). Join us for special Veteran groups starting next January. Anyone can join and attend at anytime! Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Campus 1501 San Pedro Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87004 Education Center Building 39 Men Groups 1/25/24 - 2/29/24 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Please RSVP with our Military Sexual Trauma/Other than Honorable Coordinator, Cindy Sandelin at 505-265-1711, ext. 5694 or email at cindy.sandelin@va.gov.