VA New Mexico Medical Center Campus Flu Shot Drive Thru

VA New Mexico Health Care System will soon open its flu vaccine across New Mexico. Our Flu shot drive thru clinic will be available for Veteran patients during their scheduled appointments at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque starting September 15, 2023, and continuing availability throughout the flu season until March 2024 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.