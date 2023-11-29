VA New Mexico Medical Center Campus Flu Shot Drive Thru
VA New Mexico Health Care System will soon open its flu vaccine across New Mexico. Our Flu shot drive thru clinic will be available for Veteran patients during their scheduled appointments at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Albuquerque starting September 15, 2023, and continuing availability throughout the flu season until March 2024 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
When:
Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 7:30 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Please enter through the San Pedro/San Mateo gate and follow the signs
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
