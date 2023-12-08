Skip to Content

Gallup VA Clinic Outreach Event

VA New Mexico will hold an Outreach Event in Gallup VA Clinic hosted by Health Promotion Disease Prevention team. Join us on January 17th from 0800-1400. Address is 2075 NM Hwy 602, Gallup, NM 87301

When:

Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Gallup VA Clinic

2075 South NM Hwy 602

Gallup, NM

Cost:

Free

Last updated: