Gallup VA Clinic Outreach Event
VA New Mexico will hold an Outreach Event in Gallup VA Clinic hosted by Health Promotion Disease Prevention team. Join us on January 17th from 0800-1400. Address is 2075 NM Hwy 602, Gallup, NM 87301
When:
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
2075 South NM Hwy 602
Gallup, NM
Cost:
Free
VA New Mexico will hold an Outreach Event in Gallup VA Clinic hosted by Health Promotion Disease Prevention team. Join us on January 17th from 0800-1400. Address is 2075 NM Hwy 602, Gallup, NM 87301.See more events