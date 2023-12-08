Skip to Content

Alamogordo VA Clinic Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When:

Tue. Feb 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Alamogordo VA Clinic

Suite D 9-10

3199 North White Sands Boulevard, Suite D10

Alamogordo, NM

Cost:

Free

Last updated: