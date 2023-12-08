Alamogordo VA Clinic Outreach Event
Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.
When:
Tue. Feb 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Suite D 9-10
3199 North White Sands Boulevard, Suite D10
Alamogordo, NM
Cost:
Free
