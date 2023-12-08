Skip to Content

Silver City VA Clinic Outreach Event

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

When:

Wed. Feb 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Silver City VA Clinic

2950 Leslie Road

Silver City, NM

Cost:

Free

Our local VA's Health Promotion Disease Prevention team will coming your community. We invite any Veterans, their families and caregivers to drop by and learn about the many programs and services we provide and meet our staff.

See more events

Last updated: