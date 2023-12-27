Warrior to Soul Mate Workshops

Our 8 session workshops start on January 11th, 2024, and will be held weekly on Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Raymond G Murphy Medical Center. Please RSVP by January 10th, 2024, to confirm your attendance. For more information, please contact VA Interdisciplinary Services at 505-256-2735.

You are cordially invited to attend the Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM) program workshop. This program is designed to help Veterans and their families improve their communication skills, empathy, self-worth, emotional expression, and healthy conflict resolution. Our 8 session workshops start on January 11th, 2024, and will be held weekly on Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Raymond G Murphy Medical Center.

