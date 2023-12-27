Warrior to Soul Mate Workshops
When:
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm MT
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
TBD
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
You are cordially invited to attend the Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM) program workshop. This program is designed to help Veterans and their families improve their communication skills, empathy, self-worth, emotional expression, and healthy conflict resolution. Our 8 session workshops start on January 11th, 2024, and will be held weekly on Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Raymond G Murphy Medical Center.
