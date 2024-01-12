UNM Gallup Campus Veteran Outreach Event
When:
Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
705 Gurley Ave.
Gallup, NM
Cost:
Free
Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA facility in your community at no out-of-pocket cost, for emergency health care–including ambulance and prescriptions–inpatient or crisis residential care, up to 30 days, and crisis-related outpatient care, up to 90 days. More about mental health
