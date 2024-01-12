VFW Mid-Winter Statewide Conference Event
When:
Fri. Jan 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm MT
Where:
2651 Northrise Drive
Las Cruces, NM
Cost:
Free
See more events
Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA facility in your community at no out-of-pocket cost, for emergency health care–including ambulance and prescriptions–inpatient or crisis residential care, up to 30 days, and crisis-related outpatient care, up to 90 days. More about mental health
