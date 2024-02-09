Intro to Whole Health for Veterans. Whole health is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest. Join us at our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Bldg. 41 Classroom 1A-100 (behind Starbucks, in Primary Care) the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Everyone is welcome! No appointment needed. For questions, contact Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.