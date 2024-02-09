Intro to Whole Health for Veterans
When:
Mon. Feb 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 10:00 am MT
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1A-100
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
Intro to Whole Health for Veterans. Whole health is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest. Join us at our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Bldg. 41 Classroom 1A-100 (behind Starbucks, in Primary Care) the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Everyone is welcome! No appointment needed. For questions, contact Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.See more events