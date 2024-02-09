Intro to Whole Health for Veterans

Intro to Whole Health for Veterans. Whole health is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest. Join us at our Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center in Bldg. 41 Classroom 1A-100 (behind Starbucks, in Primary Care) the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Everyone is welcome! No appointment needed. For questions, contact Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.