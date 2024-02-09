Taking Charge of My Life and Health
Taking Charge of My Life and Health. Learn ways to improve your own life and health, based on what really matters to you., in this 4-week facilitated group course. Face-to-face or Video Connect. Join us at our main hospital campus at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Building 1, Basement, Room A001. Every Tuesday 2-4pm MST. Everyone is welcome! Ask your primary care team for a consult to this course. For questions, contact our Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.
When:
Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT
Repeats
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 1, Basement, Room A001
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
This course is open to everyone, but ask your primary care team for a consult to join. In case of any questions, please feel free to contact our Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.
