Taking Charge of My Life and Health

Taking Charge of My Life and Health. Learn ways to improve your own life and health, based on what really matters to you., in this 4-week facilitated group course. Face-to-face or Video Connect. Join us at our main hospital campus at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Building 1, Basement, Room A001. Every Tuesday 2-4pm MST. Everyone is welcome! Ask your primary care team for a consult to this course. For questions, contact our Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.

When:

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Repeats

Where:

Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 1, Basement, Room A001

1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast

Albuquerque, NM

Cost:

Free

Take charge of your life and health by learning ways to improve them based on what really matters to you in this 4-week facilitated group course. Classes will be conducted either face-to-face or through Video Connect at our main hospital campus at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center, Building 1, Basement, Room A001 every Thursday from 2-4pm MST. 

This course is open to everyone, but ask your primary care team for a consult to join. In case of any questions, please feel free to contact our Whole Health Coach Team at 505-265-1711, ext. 2692.

Thu. Feb 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Feb 22, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Feb 29, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Mar 7, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Mar 28, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Apr 18, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT

