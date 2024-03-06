LGBTQ+ Pride In All Who Served Closed Group
Registration Open for LGBTQ+ Veteran Education Group We are hosting a reoccurring 10 session group offered on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at our main campus. Connect with supportive others and learn LGBTQ+ health topics. If interested/questions, call 505-265-1711 ext. 7219; or ask your doctor for a LGBTQ+ consult.
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Call for details
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
