LGBTQ+ Pride In All Who Served Closed Group

Registration Open for LGBTQ+ Veteran Education Group We are hosting a reoccurring 10 session group offered on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at our main campus. Connect with supportive others and learn LGBTQ+ health topics. If interested/questions, call 505-265-1711 ext. 7219; or ask your doctor for a LGBTQ+ consult.