LGBTQ+ Pride In All Who Served Closed Group

A reoccurring 10 session group offered on Wednesdays from 11 am-12 pm. to register call 505-265-1711 ext 7219 or ask your doctor for a  LGBTQ+ consult

Registration Open for LGBTQ+ Veteran Education Group We are hosting a reoccurring 10 session group offered on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at our main campus. Connect with supportive others and learn LGBTQ+ health topics. If interested/questions, call 505-265-1711 ext. 7219; or ask your doctor for a  LGBTQ+ consult.

When:

Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Call for details

1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast

Albuquerque, NM

Cost:

Free

Registration Open for LGBTQ+ Veteran Education Group

We are hosting a reoccurring 10 session group offered on Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at our main campus. Connect with supportive others and learn LGBTQ+ health topics. If interested/questions, call 505-265-1711 ext. 7219; or ask your doctor for a  LGBTQ+ consult.

Last updated: