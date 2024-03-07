Skip to Content

Advance Care Planning Workshop

ADVANCE CARE PLANNING WORKSHOP

When:

Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Bldg 41, 1A-100B

1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast

Albuquerque, NM

Cost:

Free

is designed to help YOU discuss YOUR healthcare wishes and develop YOUR own advance care plans

 is designed to help YOU discuss YOUR healthcare wishes and develop YOUR own advance care plans


YOU HAVE A CHOICE! Meet with social workers to learn how to:
• Identify a Medical Power of Attorney
• Communicate your healthcare wishes
• Review the VA Advance Directive Form


To confirm attendance or for more information call: 505-265-1711, ext . 7474 or 6247.

Last updated: