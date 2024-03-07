Advance Care Planning Workshop
When:
Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Bldg 41, 1A-100B
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
VA New Mexico is hosting a Advance Care Planning workshop the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the Month at 2:00-3:00 PM MT. Held at the Raymond G. Building 41 Primary Care Conference Room, 1A-100B
is designed to help YOU discuss YOUR healthcare wishes and develop YOUR own advance care plans
YOU HAVE A CHOICE! Meet with social workers to learn how to:
• Identify a Medical Power of Attorney
• Communicate your healthcare wishes
• Review the VA Advance Directive Form
See more events
To confirm attendance or for more information call: 505-265-1711, ext . 7474 or 6247.