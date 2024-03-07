VA New Mexico is hosting a Advance Care Planning workshop the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the Month at 2:00-3:00 PM MT. Held at the Raymond G. Building 41 Primary Care Conference Room, 1A-100B

is designed to help YOU discuss YOUR healthcare wishes and develop YOUR own advance care plans



YOU HAVE A CHOICE! Meet with social workers to learn how to:

• Identify a Medical Power of Attorney

• Communicate your healthcare wishes

• Review the VA Advance Directive Form



To confirm attendance or for more information call: 505-265-1711, ext . 7474 or 6247.