Women's History Month:
Mark your calendars. We will be hosting a Women's History Month Health Fair/Diva Day on March 22 in Bldg. 39 @ Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center. Empowering our female veterans is the goal of this event! We are going to open our Women’s Clothing Closet, Women's Whole Health and more!
When:
Fri. Mar 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 39, Classroom 1 & 2
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
