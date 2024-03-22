Lent Service-Protestant
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:15 am – 11:30 am MT
Where:
Bldg. 41
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA facility in your community at no out-of-pocket cost, for emergency health care–including ambulance and prescriptions–inpatient or crisis residential care, up to 30 days, and crisis-related outpatient care, up to 90 days. More about mental health
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 10:15 am – 11:30 am MT
Where:
Bldg. 41
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free