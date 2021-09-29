Caregiver support
VA New Mexico health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Mary Ann Kreski ACSW, LCSW
Caregiver Support POC/Coordinator
VA New Mexico health care
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 7218
Email: Maryann.Kreski2@va.gov
Roberta Gonzales LISW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA New Mexico health care
Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2469
Email: Roberta.Gonzales@va.gov
Care we provide at VA New Mexico health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA New Mexico health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the New Mexico region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274