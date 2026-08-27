Caregiver Support Program Manager

Joile A. Duarte, MSW, LCSW

Program Manager

New Mexico VA health care

1501 San Pedro SE (CSP-182)

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Phone:

Email: Joile.Duarte@va.gov

Services for Family Caregivers of Veterans

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers is available to eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975 and on or after September 11, 2001 and have a single or combined service-connected disability rating of 70% or more.



PCAFC provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance, and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.



During Phase 2 of the expansion of PCAFC, Veterans who incurred a serious service related injury after May 7, 1975 and before September 11, 2001 and have a single or combined service-connected disability rating of 70% or more will be eligible for PCAFC in October of 2022.



Veterans with a 70% service-connected disability who served either on or after September 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975, and are in need of Caregivers Support should visit our website for more information and to apply or contact the New Mexico Caregiver Support Program directly at .

The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)

The Program of General Caregiver Support Services provides resources, education and support to caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran does not need to have a service-connected condition, for which the caregiver is needed, and may have served during any era.

Caregivers who enroll in PGCSS have access to:

Education and Training to include: in-person courses at local VA medical centers (VAMCs), telephone-based group sessions, online resources and telehealth sessions.

Clinical support based on your needs and requests. This support may include coaching, supportive counseling, support groups, skills training or peer support mentoring.

Support services to include VA home and community based care.

To enroll in PGCSS at Raymond G. Murphy VAMC, contact the Caregiver Support Program at 505-222-3320 or you may call the National Caregiver Support Line at 1-855-260-3274.



Questions?

Connect with a local support coordinator

Email NMCaregiverSupport@va.gov or call 505-222-3320.

Denise Bennett, LCSW, Program of General Caregiver Support Coordinator Denise.Bennett@va.gov or Jodi Fagan, LCSW, Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Coordinator Jodi.Fagan@va.gov

Care we provide at New Mexico VA health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

Getting caregiver assistance available through VA

Matching you with services and benefits

Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the New Mexico region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching is offered to caregivers of Veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program.

A caregiver health and wellbeing coach is your personal guide who will help you develop a personal health plan based on your values, needs and goals.

Whole Health self-assessment tools such as the circle of health, the personal health inventory, and the personal health plan are used to help you explore connections among important aspects of your life to guide the coaching journey.

Your health and wellbeing coach will help you identify your strengths and values to assist you in achieving your goals.

Please contact your local Caregiver Support Team if you are interested in learning more about caregiver health and wellbeing coaching or go to VA Caregiver Support Program Home.

Watch this video to learn more about the Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching.