Caregiver support

VA New Mexico health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Mary Ann Kreski ACSW, LCSW

Caregiver Support POC/Coordinator

VA New Mexico health care

Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 7218

Email: Maryann.Kreski2@va.gov

Roberta Gonzales LISW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA New Mexico health care

Phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 2469

Email: Roberta.Gonzales@va.gov

Care we provide at VA New Mexico health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA New Mexico health care caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the New Mexico region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

