Caregiver support
New Mexico VA health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Caregiver Support Program Manager
Joile A. Duarte, MSW, LCSW
Program Manager
New Mexico VA health care
1501 San Pedro SE (CSP-182)
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Phone:
Email: Joile.Duarte@va.gov
Services for Family Caregivers of Veterans
The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers is available to eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975 and on or after September 11, 2001 and have a single or combined service-connected disability rating of 70% or more.
PCAFC provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance, and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.
During Phase 2 of the expansion of PCAFC, Veterans who incurred a serious service related injury after May 7, 1975 and before September 11, 2001 and have a single or combined service-connected disability rating of 70% or more will be eligible for PCAFC in October of 2022.
Veterans with a 70% service-connected disability who served either on or after September 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975, and are in need of Caregivers Support should visit our website for more information and to apply or contact the New Mexico Caregiver Support Program directly at
The Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
The Program of General Caregiver Support Services provides resources, education and support to caregivers of Veterans. The Veteran does not need to have a service-connected condition, for which the caregiver is needed, and may have served during any era.
Caregivers who enroll in PGCSS have access to:
- Education and Training to include: in-person courses at local VA medical centers (VAMCs), telephone-based group sessions, online resources and telehealth sessions.
- Clinical support based on your needs and requests. This support may include coaching, supportive counseling, support groups, skills training or peer support mentoring.
- Support services to include VA home and community based care.
To enroll in PGCSS at Raymond G. Murphy VAMC, contact the Caregiver Support Program at 505-222-3320 or you may call the National Caregiver Support Line at 1-855-260-3274.
Questions?
Connect with a local support coordinator
Email NMCaregiverSupport@va.gov or call 505-222-3320.
Denise Bennett, LCSW, Program of General Caregiver Support Coordinator
Care we provide at New Mexico VA health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the New Mexico region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274
Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching is offered to caregivers of Veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program.
A caregiver health and wellbeing coach is your personal guide who will help you develop a personal health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Whole Health self-assessment tools such as the circle of health, the personal health inventory, and the personal health plan are used to help you explore connections among important aspects of your life to guide the coaching journey.
Your health and wellbeing coach will help you identify your strengths and values to assist you in achieving your goals.
Please contact your local Caregiver Support Team if you are interested in learning more about caregiver health and wellbeing coaching or go to VA Caregiver Support Program Home.
Watch this video to learn more about the Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching.
Other resources
- VA caregiver support
- Resources & Education for Stroke Caregivers' Understanding & Empowerment (RESCUE)
- National Resource Directory
Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.
The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.