At a time when customer service counts more than ever, the New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System has established a Service Level Patient Advocate Program to better meet the needs of our Veterans and their families. The Patient Advocate Program was developed to provide patients and their families with assistance in an increasingly complex and technical health care system. The advocates serve as a liaison between the patient and the VA. The Patient Rights and the Patient Advocate Program are strongly supported at this Medical Center.

Service Level Patient Advocates are available to assist with resolving issues and concerns in their individual service or section and should be contacted prior to contacting a Facility Patient Advocate.

Service Level Advocates should be contacted when an issue/concern arises in their service area. If the issue/concern cannot be resolved at the service area, the Facility Patient Advocates are available to assist in addressing patient complaints and family concerns. Main phone: 505-265-1711, ext. 3240