Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Limited services and hours
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153
Directions
Main phone: 505-265-1711
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Alamogordo VA Clinic

3199 North White Sands Boulevard, Suite D10
Alamogordo, NM 88310-6151
Directions
Main phone: 575-437-9195
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Alamogordo VA Clinic

Artesia VA Clinic

2410 West Main Street
Artesia, NM 88210-3716
Directions
Main phone: 575-746-3531
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Artesia VA Clinic

Durango VA Clinic

1970 East Third Avenue, Suite 102
Durango, CO 81301-5025
Directions
Main phone: 970-247-2214
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x6153
Durango VA Clinic

Espanola VA Clinic

105 South Coronado Avenue
Espanola, NM 87532-2862
Directions
Main phone: 505-367-4213
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Espanola VA Clinic

Farmington VA Clinic

3605 English Road
Farmington, NM 87402-8303
Directions
Main phone: 505-326-4383
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Farmington VA Clinic

Gallup VA Clinic

2075 South NM Hwy 602
Gallup, NM 87301
Directions
Main phone: 505-722-7234
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Gallup VA Clinic

Las Vegas VA Clinic

624 University Avenue, Suite 300
Las Vegas, NM 87701-4252
Directions
Main phone: 505-425-1910
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Las Vegas VA Clinic

Northwest Metro VA Clinic

1760 Grande Boulevard, Southeast
Rio Rancho, NM 87124-1726
Directions
Main phone: 505-896-7200
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Northwest Metro VA Clinic

Raton VA Clinic

1493 Whittier Street
Raton, NM 87740-2234
Directions
Main phone: 575-445-2391
Raton VA Clinic

Santa Fe VA Clinic

5152 Beckner Road
Sante Fe, NM 87505-3197
Directions
Main phone: 505-986-8645
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Santa Fe VA Clinic

Silver City VA Clinic

2950 Leslie Road
Silver City, NM 88061-7212
Directions
Main phone: 575-538-2921
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Silver City VA Clinic

Taos VA Clinic

1353 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur
Taos, NM 87571-5801
Directions
Main phone: 575-751-0328
Taos VA Clinic

Truth or Consequences VA Clinic

1960 North Date Street
Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-3701
Directions
Main phone: 575-894-8311
Mental health clinic: 505-265-1711 x2150
Truth or Consequences VA Clinic

