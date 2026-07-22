News releases
News releases for New Mexico VA Health Care System.
July 19, 2026
Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
February 12, 2025
Army Veteran Sam Brown nearly gave his life for his country in 2008, when a roadside bomb detonated under the fuel tank of his military vehicle in Afghanistan.
January 17, 2025
Green Burial Initiative
January 17, 2025
Veterans, survivors, family members and caregivers affected by natural disasters can go to Disaster Help | Veterans Affairs (va.gov), or call the MyVA411 main information line (1-800-698-2411) to get assistance.
January 17, 2025
Stressed? You're not alone. As a veteran, you have access to VA resources for mental health support
January 13, 2025
Deadly wildfires across Los Angeles have impacted many and have destroyed thousands of structures.
November 12, 2024
Ending Homelessness among Veterans
October 29, 2024
VA achieved all-time record accomplishments for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors in fiscal year 2024.
October 15, 2024
Reduce the risk of getting sick from flu, which includes people with health problems like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease
September 3, 2024
VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals in two major independent, nationwide reviews for patient satisfaction and care quality.