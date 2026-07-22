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News releases

News releases for New Mexico VA Health Care System.

  • July 19, 2026

    Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

  • February 12, 2025

    Army Veteran Sam Brown nearly gave his life for his country in 2008, when a roadside bomb detonated under the fuel tank of his military vehicle in Afghanistan.

  • January 17, 2025

    Green Burial Initiative

  • January 17, 2025

    Veterans, survivors, family members and caregivers affected by natural disasters can go to Disaster Help | Veterans Affairs (va.gov), or call the MyVA411 main information line (1-800-698-2411) to get assistance.

  • January 17, 2025

    Stressed? You're not alone. As a veteran, you have access to VA resources for mental health support

  • January 13, 2025

    Deadly wildfires across Los Angeles have impacted many and have destroyed thousands of structures.

  • November 12, 2024

    Ending Homelessness among Veterans

  • October 29, 2024

    VA achieved all-time record accomplishments for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors in fiscal year 2024.

  • October 15, 2024

    Reduce the risk of getting sick from flu, which includes people with health problems like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease

  • September 3, 2024

    VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals in two major independent, nationwide reviews for patient satisfaction and care quality.