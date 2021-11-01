Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse:
- 505-265-1711, select 3
- 800-465-8262, select 3 (toll free)
Change your appointment:
- 505-265-1711, select 2
- 800-465-8262, select 2 (toll free)
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 505-265-1711, select 0
Pharmacy refill:
- 505-265-1711, select 1
- 800-465-8262, select 1 (toll free)
Staff locator: 505-265-1711, select 0
Telephone care: Not available
Apply or determine your eligibility for health care: 505-265-1711, select 4
Billing questions: 505-265-1711, select 5
Media Inquiries:
- 505-265-1711, ext. 2269
- 505-414-4406 (24-hour contact)