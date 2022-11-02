The yearly Flu vaccine and the Covid-19 Bivalent Booster are now available at New Mexico VA for eligible Veterans. The COVID-19 Booster is also available to Spouses and Caregivers. The Flu vaccine is only available for Veterans.

Both vaccines are now being administered in ALBUQURQUE ONLY via the Drive Thru Clinic Mon-Fri 7:30 to 3pm. Please enter through San Pedro Gate around the facility until you get to Parade Ground Dr. Please follow the signs.

Get updates on affected services and facilities