 Skip to Content

Recreation Therapy Schedule/Events

Recreation Therapy Schedule/Events

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Recreation Therapy provides a broad range of activities and programs to assist Veteran patients with learning how to best use their spare time, how to cope recreationally with injuries and how to select positive recreational activities. Many of our recreation therapy programs, such as yoga and adaptive kayaking, are conducted on our medical center campus.  This includes our annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival.  See below for schedule and events.

Last updated: