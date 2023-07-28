Prominent areas of biomedical laboratory and clinical sciences research include:

Acute & chronic kidney disease

Cardiology

Diabetes/Endocrinology

Infectious diseases

Neurology/Movement Disorders/TBI

Mental health & Suicide prevention

Oncology & Hematology

Chronic pain/Alternatives to opioids

Psychiatry & Psychology/PTSD

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology and the microbiome

Ophthalmology/Retinal disease

Veterans can participate in studies that will significantly contribute to healthcare advancements. Studies for Veterans in New Mexico can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico

Veterans deserve high-quality healthcare, from diagnosis to treatment. The Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico is committed to making this a reality instead of a goal. The Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico has become a well-established institution with a growing number of active investigators and research projects. Emphasis is on research, education, and medical advancements to provide Veterans with the necessary healthcare. The Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico supports medical research that improves the health of Veterans and the population.