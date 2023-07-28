Research
Our New Mexico VA Health Care System Research Service aspires to discover knowledge, develop VA researcher health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We strive to allow veterans to participate in and benefit from the continuing search for knowledge through research. We aim to use research to promote better health and healthcare for all.
Prominent areas of biomedical laboratory and clinical sciences research include:
- Acute & chronic kidney disease
- Cardiology
- Diabetes/Endocrinology
- Infectious diseases
- Neurology/Movement Disorders/TBI
- Mental health & Suicide prevention
- Oncology & Hematology
- Chronic pain/Alternatives to opioids
- Psychiatry & Psychology/PTSD
- Pulmonology
- Gastroenterology and the microbiome
- Ophthalmology/Retinal disease
Veterans can participate in studies that will significantly contribute to healthcare advancements. Studies for Veterans in New Mexico can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov.
Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico
Veterans deserve high-quality healthcare, from diagnosis to treatment. The Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico is committed to making this a reality instead of a goal. The Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico has become a well-established institution with a growing number of active investigators and research projects. Emphasis is on research, education, and medical advancements to provide Veterans with the necessary healthcare. The Biomedical Research Institute of New Mexico supports medical research that improves the health of Veterans and the population.