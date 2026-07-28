Gurujot S. Khalsa, MD was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff at the New Mexico VA Health Care System on November 5, 2023. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Khalsa had been serving as the Chief, Emergency Medicine Service since 2017. He has also been the VISN 5- HSA 5.3 EM ICC Co-Lead since 2018. Dr. Khalsa started working at the VA Medical Center in July of 2007 and continued there until January 2014 when he took a position working in the Emergency Department at Presbyterian hospital. He returned to serve our Veterans in November of 2015 and has been at the VA since.

Dr. Khalsa Completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan in June 2007. He served as the Chief Resident in his final year of residency.

Dr. Khalsa graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Biology, graduating Magna Cum Laude. He then went on to attend the University of New Mexico School of Medicine where he earned his medical degree 2004.

Dr. Khalsa has worked diligently to decrease Emergency Department wait times, increasing patient throughput in the emergency department, and developing innovative ways to evaluate and treat our nations Veterans. This includes working with other VISN leaders in implementing a first of its kind VISN wide Tele-Emergency Care program. He remains focused and committed to improving Veteran access to care and improving the Veteran experience.